UK medicine regulator examining Pfizer vaccine reactions as matter of priority

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s medical regulator said on Wednesday it was urgently examining reports of two serious adverse reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine among people who have a history of allergies.

“We are fully investigating the two reports that have been reported to us as a matter of priority. Once all the information has been reviewed we will communicate updated advice,” the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement.

“In line with existing advice we advise anyone with a history of a significant allergic reaction (who is) due to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine to speak to your healthcare professional who is administering the vaccine.”