Britain advises people with allergy history to avoid Pfizer vaccine

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Coventry, Britain December 8, 2020. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s medicine regulator has advised that people with a history of significant allergic reactions do not get Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine after two people reported adverse effects, England’s National Health Service (NHS) said on Wednesday.

“As is common with new vaccines the MHRA (regulator) have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination,” Stephen Powis, national Medical Director for the NHS, said.

“Two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday. Both are recovering well.”