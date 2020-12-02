UK regulator says it did not cut any corners to approve Pfizer vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A small shopping basket filled with vials labeled "COVID-19 - Coronavirus Vaccine" is placed on a Pfizer logo in this illustration taken November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s medicines regulator did not cut any corners in the rolling review process that led it to approve the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, the regulator’s chief executive said on Wednesday, describing the review as thorough and rigorous.

“It’s very clear that separate teams have been working in parallel to deliver the most rigorous review of this vaccine. No corners have been cut,” June Raine said.

“Our expert scientists and clinicians have worked round the clock, carefully, methodically, poring over tables and analyses and graphs on every single piece of data, hundreds, over a thousand pages of data and, absolutely critically, analysing the pre-clinical evidence, the clinical trials, the manufacturing and quality controls, and then down to the final sampling.”