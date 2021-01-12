Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-UK COVID-19 vaccine rollout: 2.43 mln first doses given so far

By Reuters Staff

    LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain has given 2.4 million
people a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, government
statistics showed on Tuesday. 
    The government is aiming to have made initial doses of
COVID-19 vaccines available to 15 million high-risk people by
mid-February. 
    Here are the latest figures on the progress to that target,
according to the government's statistics portal.
        
  Country/Nation       First dose      Second dose
  United Kingdom        2,431,648          412,167
         England        2,080,280          393,925
       N Ireland           84,187           15,288
        Scotland          175,942            2,857
           Wales           91,239               97
 
 (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Alistair Smout; editing by
William James)
