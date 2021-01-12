TABLE-UK COVID-19 vaccine rollout: 2.43 mln first doses given so far

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain has given 2.4 million people a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, government statistics showed on Tuesday. The government is aiming to have made initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines available to 15 million high-risk people by mid-February. Here are the latest figures on the progress to that target, according to the government's statistics portal. Country/Nation First dose Second dose United Kingdom 2,431,648 412,167 England 2,080,280 393,925 N Ireland 84,187 15,288 Scotland 175,942 2,857 Wales 91,239 97 (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Alistair Smout; editing by William James)