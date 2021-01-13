Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

TABLE-UK COVID-19 vaccine rollout: 2.64 mln first doses given so far

By Reuters Staff

    LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain has given 2.64 million
people a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, government
statistics showed on Wednesday. 
    The government is aiming to have made initial doses of
COVID-19 vaccines available to 15 million high-risk people by
mid-February. 
    Here are the latest figures on the progress to that target,
according to the government's statistics portal.
        
  Country/Nation       First dose      Second dose
  United Kingdom        2,639,309          428,232
         England        2,254,556          407,294
       N Ireland           91,417           17,840
        Scotland          191,965            2,990
           Wales          101,371              108
 
 (Reporting by Michael Holden and Alistair Smout)
