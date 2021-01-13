TABLE-UK COVID-19 vaccine rollout: 2.64 mln first doses given so far

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain has given 2.64 million people a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, government statistics showed on Wednesday. The government is aiming to have made initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines available to 15 million high-risk people by mid-February. Here are the latest figures on the progress to that target, according to the government's statistics portal. Country/Nation First dose Second dose United Kingdom 2,639,309 428,232 England 2,254,556 407,294 N Ireland 91,417 17,840 Scotland 191,965 2,990 Wales 101,371 108 (Reporting by Michael Holden and Alistair Smout)