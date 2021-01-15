Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

TABLE-UK COVID-19 vaccine rollout: Almost 3 million first doses given so far

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain has given almost 3
million people a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far,
according to the latest government statistics. 
    Britain is aiming to have made first doses of COVID-19
vaccines available to 15 million high-risk people by
mid-February. 
    Here are the latest figures on the progress to that target,
according to the government's coronavirus statistics portal.
        
  Country/Nation       First dose      Second dose
  United Kingdom        2,918,252          437,977
         England        2,494,371          415,656
       N Ireland          102,701           19,010
        Scotland          208,207            3,190
           Wales          112,973              121
 
 (Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Alistair Smout)
