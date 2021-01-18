Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-UK COVID-19 vaccine rollout: Over 4 million first doses given so far

By Reuters Staff

    LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Britain has given more than 4
million people a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far,
government statistics showed on Monday. 
    Britain is aiming to have made first doses of COVID-19
vaccines available to 15 million high-risk people by
mid-February. 
    Here are the latest figures on the progress to that target,
according to the government's coronavirus statistics portal.
        
  Country/Nation       First dose      Second dose
  United Kingdom        4,062,501          452,301
         England        3,520,056          427,386
       N Ireland          125,717           21,016
        Scotland          264,991            3,698
           Wales          151,737              201
 
 (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)
