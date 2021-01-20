Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

TABLE-UK COVID-19 vaccine rollout: Over 4.6 million first doses given so far

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Britain has given more than 4.6
million people a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far,
government statistics showed on Wednesday. 
    Britain is aiming to have made first doses of COVID-19
vaccines available to 15 million high-risk people by
mid-February. 
    Here are the latest figures on the progress to that target,
according to the government's coronavirus statistics portal.
        
  Country/Nation       First dose      Second dose
  United Kingdom        4,609,740          460,625
         England        3,985,579          434,125
       N Ireland          138,436           21,960
        Scotland          309,909            4,170
           Wales          175,816              370
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up