AstraZeneca's UK COVID-19 vaccine trials restarted, EU medical register shows

A test tube labelled with the Vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, resumed on Monday, according to the European clinical trials database EudraCT.

The trial’s status changed to “restarted” from “temporarily halted”, the database showed.

The move comes after the British drugmaker said on Saturday it had received the green light from safety watchdogs to resume testing.