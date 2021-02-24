British vaccine minister says confident in supply from manufacturers

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has confidence in its supply of COVID-19 vaccines and has good visibility on future supplies thanks to regular contacts with manufacturers over timetables for deliveries, the minister responsible for rolling out shots said on Wednesday.

“We have real confidence in our supply and our visibility of supply,” Nadhim Zahawi told lawmakers.

“We... talk to the vaccine manufacturers, almost on a daily basis, and we are confident, very confident (in) our supply of both the current vaccines under deployment and then there’s more to come.”