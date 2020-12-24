More than 600,000 people in UK get first Pfizer COVID vaccine dose

FILE PHOTO: Nurse Bertilla Sayers prepares a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at an NHS vaccine centre that has been set up in the grounds of the horse racing course at Epsom in Surrey, Britain December 16, 2020. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - More than 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the government said on Thursday.

"The government has today published figures which show the number of people who have received the vaccine between 8 December and 20 December in the UK is 616,933," the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement bit.ly/3mNRZwH.