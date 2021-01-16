Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

TABLE-UK COVID-19 vaccine rollout: 3.6 mln first doses given so far

By Reuters Staff

    LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain has given almost 3.6
million people a first dose of  coronavirus vaccine so far,
government statistics showed on Saturday. 
    Britain is aiming to have given first doses of COVID-19
vaccines to 15 million people in high-risk categories by
mid-February. 
    Here are the latest figures, according to the government's
coronavirus statistics portal:
        
   Country/Nation       First dose      Second dose
   United Kingdom        3,559,179          447,261
          England        3,090,058          424,327
 Northern Ireland          117,906           19,474
         Scotland          224,840            3,331
            Wales          126,375              129
 
 (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
