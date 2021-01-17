TABLE-UK COVID-19 vaccine rollout: nearly 3.9 mln first doses given

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain has given almost 3.9 million people a first dose of coronavirus vaccine so far, government statistics showed on Sunday. Britain is aiming to have given first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 15 million people in high-risk categories by mid-February. Here are the latest figures, according to the government's coronavirus statistics portal: Country/Nation First dose Second dose United Kingdom 3,857,266 449,736 England 3,365,492 426,102 Northern Ireland 140,559 20,174 Scotland 224,840 3,331 Wales 126,375 129 (Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Kevin Liffey)