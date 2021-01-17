Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

TABLE-UK COVID-19 vaccine rollout: nearly 3.9 mln first doses given

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain has given almost 3.9
million people a first dose of  coronavirus vaccine so far,
government statistics showed on Sunday. 
    Britain is aiming to have given first doses of COVID-19
vaccines to 15 million people in high-risk categories by
mid-February. 
    Here are the latest figures, according to the government's
coronavirus statistics portal:
        
   Country/Nation     First dose      Second dose
   United Kingdom      3,857,266          449,736
          England      3,365,492          426,102
 Northern Ireland        140,559           20,174
         Scotland        224,840            3,331
            Wales        126,375              129
 
 (Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
