UK approval of COVID-19 vaccine won’t affect Germany’s doses - ministry

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will not have an impact on the number of doses available in Germany, a spokesman for the German health ministry said on Wednesday.

Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency granted emergency use approval to the vaccine of Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, which they say is 95% effective in preventing illness, in record time.

The vaccine’s approval by the European Union’s drugs regulator is expected by the end of the year. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Riham Alkousaa)