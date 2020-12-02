UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday said it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use and that it will be rolled out for use from next week.

“The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use,” the government said.

“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle)