UK orders health service to be ready for vaccine by December

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The British government has asked the National Health Service to be ready to deploy any COVID vaccine from the start of December and it will then take some time to roll it out, starting with the most vulnerable, the health minister said on Tuesday.

Matt Hancock told Sky News that there were many hurdles still to clear and the government would not deploy the shot until it was confident in its clinical safety. (Reporting by Sarah Young and Kate Holton, editing by Estelle Shirbon)