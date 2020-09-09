Healthcare
UK science adviser: other vaccine trials also likely to be paused

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Other COVID-19 vaccine trials are likely to be paused at some point the British government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance, said, describing a pause in the trial of an AstraZeneca vaccine as “not good” but a sensible step.

“I think you should expect in some of the other trials that you will see situations where things are paused and then restarted,” Vallance told a news conference.

“We need to make sure with these vaccines that they work, they work well enough, and they are safe,” he added.

