UK vaccine rollout may not hit target pace for two weeks -The Guardian

Jan 5 (Reuters) - UK health officials have warned that supply "delays" mean the COVID-19 vaccination programme may not hit its target pace until the second half of this month, the Guardian reported bit.ly/3hSVX6k on Tuesday.

The report added that talks are ongoing with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) about the need to speed up safety checks of vaccine batches, which have taken up to 20 days, citing government sources.