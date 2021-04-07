Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

Astra vaccine guidance will have negligible impact on rollout: England's deputy chief medic

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Palestinian health displays a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a vaccination drive in Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s recommendation against giving the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to those aged under 30 due to the risk of blood clots will have a negligible impact on the vaccine programme, England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said.

“Because of our supply situation in relation to alternative vaccines, the effect on the timing of our overall programme should be zero or negligible,” he said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, Writing by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey

