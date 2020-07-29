Britain signs supply deal for 60 mln doses of Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday said it had signed a supply deal for up to 60 million doses of a possible COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, the fourth such deal it has struck.

Britain’s business ministry said that priority groups, such as frontline health and social care workers and those at increased health risk, could be vaccinated as soon as summer 2021 if the vaccine was shown to work in human studies.