LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Data from the rollout of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine shows one dose of the shot results in 80% less risk of death from the disease, Public Health England said on Monday.

It also said protection against death from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rises from approximately 80% after one dose to 97% after two doses in its new analysis. (Reporting by Alistair Smout Editing by William Schomberg)