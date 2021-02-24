Frontline workers, BAME groups will not be prioritised for UK vaccines: Guardian

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination centre inside the Blackburn Cathedral, in Blackburn, Britain, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

(Reuters) - Frontline workers and Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups (BAME) in the United Kingdom will not be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccination in the next stage of the vaccine rollout, the Guardian reported on Wednesday.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is poised to reject vaccine prioritisation by occupation or race, and vaccines would proceed down the age bands of adults to 18-year-olds, the newspaper said bit.ly/3ux4T72, citing a government source.

The committee updated its advice on Wednesday to recommend that people with learning disabilities be invited for vaccination to ensure people at higher risk of the disease are protected as soon as possible, according to the Guardian.