Immune response of AstraZeneca shot boosted by mixing dose schedule with Pfizer - study

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - A mixed schedule of vaccines where a shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is given four weeks after a AstraZeneca shot will produce better immune responses than giving another dose of the AstraZeneca shot, an Oxford study said on Monday.

The study, called Com-COV, compared mixed two-dose schedules of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, and found that in any combination, they produced high concentrations of antibodies against the coronavirus spike protein. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)