UK says will not use vaccines as diplomatic leverage

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not use vaccines as a short-term diplomatic tool, foreign office minister James Cleverly said on Friday, speaking about the country’s plan to donate surplus vaccines to the COVAX initiative to support developing countries.
“We are not going to use vaccine distribution as some kind of - as some countries are doing - short term diplomatic leverage,” Cleverly told the BBC.
Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.