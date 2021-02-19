UK says will not use vaccines as diplomatic leverage

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination centre inside the Blackburn Cathedral, in Blackburn, Britain, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not use vaccines as a short-term diplomatic tool, foreign office minister James Cleverly said on Friday, speaking about the country’s plan to donate surplus vaccines to the COVAX initiative to support developing countries.

“We are not going to use vaccine distribution as some kind of - as some countries are doing - short term diplomatic leverage,” Cleverly told the BBC.