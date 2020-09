Government Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance arrives in Downing Street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - There will be more hospitalisations and deaths as COVID-19 spreads, the British government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Monday.

“As it spreads across age groups we expect to see an increase in hospitalisations and unfortunately those increases in hospitalisations will lead to an increase in deaths.”