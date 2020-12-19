New COVID variant may be in countries beyond UK - science advisor

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s chief scientific adviser said a new, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus, which has forced the government to ramp up social restrictions in London and south east England, is likely to be present in other countries too.

“We think it may be in other countries as well,” Patrick Vallance told reporters on Saturday. “It may have started here, we don’t know for sure.” (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)