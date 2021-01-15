UK Chief Scientific Adviser: COVID mutations may evade vaccine, but we can adapt

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance speaks during a virtual news conference, after a COBRA meeting that was called in response to increased travel restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Mutations of the novel coronavirus could theoretically get around the current vaccines, but the vaccines themselves can be adapted to new strains, Britain’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Friday.

“It’s possible that the variants will get round vaccines to some extent in the future,” Vallance told a news conference, although he said that was still an unknown.

“But I think the vaccines themselves ... particularly the messenger RNA vaccines are really quite easy to adjust to changes in the virus.”