UK school closures may be needed but not yet, chief scientist says

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Britain may need to close schools to slow the spread of coronavirus but now is not the time for this, the government’s chief scientific advisor, Patrick Vallance, said on Monday.

“At some point, as we’ve said, it may be necessary to think about things like school closures. But those things, again, need to be done at the right time in the right way, at the right stage of the outbreak,” he said at a news conference. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)