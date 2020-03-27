UK top scientist working closely with Johnson says has no coronavirus symptoms

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance has no symptoms of Covid-19 and has not been tested for the novel coronavirus, he said on Thursday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had tested positive for the virus.

Vallance, who is part of the core high-level government team managing the response to the coronavirus crisis, has been appearing with Johnson at news conferences at Downing Street. The pair were last seen together there on Wednesday evening, when their lecterns were widely spaced apart.

“I have no #COVID19 symptoms so I have not been tested. I will continue following guidelines including social distancing and hand washing,” Vallance said on Twitter. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton)