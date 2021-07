FILE PHOTO: Staff collect PCR tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from members of the public, who have done a test in their own car, at a mobile testing unit at Oasis Beach Swimming Pool in Bedford, Britain May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Friday said there had been 54,268 new cases of the Delta variant in the week to July 7, a slight rise on the 50,824 new cases reported the previous week.

The total number of cases of the variant reported was 216,249, a 32% increase from last week.