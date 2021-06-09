Delta coronavirus variant believed to have 60% transmission advantage - UK epidemiologist

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - The Delta coronavirus variant of concern, first identified in India, is believed to be 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant which was previously dominant in Britain, a prominent UK epidemiologist said on Wednesday.

“Last week, we had evidence that the Delta variant had something between 30 to 100% transmission advantage over the Alpha variant... And that’s firmed up we think 60% is probably the best estimate,” Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London told reporters. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Sarah Young)