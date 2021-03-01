No reason to think vaccines ineffective against COVID variants - UK's Johnson

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday there was no reason to think that COVID-19 vaccines were ineffective against new variants of the coronavirus.

“We don’t have any reason at the present time to think that our vaccines are ineffective against these new variants of all types,” Johnson told broadcasters.

Health authorities said on Sunday that up to six cases had been detected in Britain of the “P.1” variant identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus, against which current vaccines appeared to be less effective. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)