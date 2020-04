LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Captain Tom Moore, 99, a British war veteran, has raised more than 17.4 million pounds ($21.7 million) for the health service by walking laps of his garden.

Moore completed the last of 100 laps of his garden on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8009 pounds)