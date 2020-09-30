UK parliament approves renewal of emergency coronavirus laws

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament approved on Wednesday the extension of emergency laws that give government sweeping powers to impose restrictions to halt the spread of COVID-19, after ministers defused a rebellion by Conservative lawmakers.

Parliament voted 330 to 24 in favour of renewing the Coronavirus Act, which some lawmakers of the governing party had complained not only deprived people of their civil liberties but were also being imposed by diktat. (Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)