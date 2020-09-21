Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Large parts of Wales to go into lockdown

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A poster is seen on a door requiring to wear a mask during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tenby, Wales, Britain September 14, 2020 REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON (Reuters) - Large parts of Wales will go into lockdown from 1700 GMT on Tuesday as the novel coronavirus spreads.

Coronavirus laws are being tightened in four Welsh authorities – Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport – following a sharp rise in cases, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said.

People will not be allowed to enter or leave these areas without a reasonable excuse, such as travel for work or education, and people will only be able to meet others they don’t live with outdoors for the time being.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton

