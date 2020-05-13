Rising infection rates abroad are a warning for Britain - PM Johnson

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that increasing rates of infection in other countries which have relaxed some rules to tackle the coronavirus outbreak was a warning to Britain not to move too fast.

“We are watching intently what is happening in other countries and it is very notable that in some other countries where relaxations have been introduced there are signs of the R (reproduction number) going up again, and that is a very clear warning to us not to proceed too fast or too recklessly,” Johnson told parliament. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Estelle Shirbon, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)