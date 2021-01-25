UK reviewing pandemic welfare support, minister says

FILE PHOTO: People walk along Oxford Street as shops remain closed under Tier 4 restrictions, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is reviewing the level of ongoing support it gives to those relying on welfare during the pandemic, the work and pensions minister said on Monday, when asked whether a boost to Universal Credit would be extended.

“In terms of ongoing support I said at the end of last year that we would be reviewing this in the new year, that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Theresa Coffey told Sky News. “We’re in active discussion with the Treasury, working together to try and make sure that we continue to help people during this challenging time.”