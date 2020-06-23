Significant virus levels expected until next year - England health official

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - England’s Chief Medical officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday he expects significant levels of the coronavirus to be circulating through until next year, warning the battle with the virus will be a long haul.

“I would be surprised and delighted if we weren’t in this current situation, through the winter, and into next spring... I expect there to be significant amount of coronavirus circulating at least into that time,” he said. (Reporting by David Milliken and Estelle Shirbon, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)