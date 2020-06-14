Healthcare
WHO's Kluge warns against further lifting of lockdown in England - Guardian

June 14 (Reuters) - The coronavirus induced lockdown in England should not be further lifted until the government’s contact-tracing system proves to be “robust and effective”, the World Health Organization’s regional European director Hans Kluge said.

In an interview bit.ly/2MYn0hK with the Guardian newspaper, Kluge also cautioned that Britain remained in a "very active phase of the pandemic" and warned against rushing into reopening the economy.

Britain said on Sunday it was reviewing its two-metre social distancing rule ahead of the next stage of lockdown easing planned for July 4.

