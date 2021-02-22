Next few winters will see coronavirus risk, says England's medical officer

FILE PHOTO: General view of the deserted New Bond Street with its closed shops, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Cases of coronavirus and deaths caused by it will be a problem in the next few winters to come in Britain even with widespread vaccinations, England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said on Monday.

“I think people need to see it in that way ... this is something where the vaccination will take the rates right down but they will not get rid of this,” he told a news conference.

“This is something we have to see for the long term and it is my view that it is likely to be a problem in the winter for the next few winters.”