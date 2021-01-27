AstraZeneca UK vaccine partner says suspicious package made safe, production schedule unaffected

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON (Reuters) - A suspicious package at an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine plant has been made safe and production schedules of the shots have not been affected, the company Wockhardt UK said on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that the investigation on the suspicious package received today has been concluded. Given that staff safety is our main priority manufacturing was temporarily paused whilst this took place safely. We can now confirm that the package was made safe and staff are now being allowed back into the facility,” Wockhardt UK said in a statement.

“This temporary suspension of manufacturing has in no way affected our production schedule and we are grateful to the authorities and experts for their swift response and resolution of the incident.”