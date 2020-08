(Repeats with no changes to text)

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The British government will urge people to return to offices and other workplaces where it is safe to do to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Transport Minster Grant Shapps said on Friday. “Our central message is pretty straightforward: we are saying to people it is now safe to return to work,” he told LBC radio referring to a campaign set to be launched next week. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Paul Sandle)