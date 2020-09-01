UK plans media campaign to get workers back into workplaces

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain will later this week launch a media campaign to encourage employees to return to their workplaces, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks to limit the damage to the economy from the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

“The next stage we’ll look at is specifically the guidance on how to get back to work safely and we expect to see that later this week,” Johnson’s spokesman said, commenting on the government’s ongoing public information campaign.

Johnson’s message is that returning to work will help stimulate the economy, the spokesman said. (Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton)