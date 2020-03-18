UK's Sunak says working fast to provide more support for workers

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that the government was working quickly to provide more support for workers as the coronavirus outbreak rocks the economy.
“We are working at pace, urgently, to see what further support we can put in place, particularly around employment support, looking at some models elsewhere and looking at what model might work best for workers here today,” Sunak told lawmakers in parliament’s Treasury Committee.
Writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison