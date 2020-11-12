BoE has talked about yield curve control, little need for now-Bailey

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of England has discussed yield curve control as a way to keep interest rates low but there is little need for it at the moment, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday.

“We have talked about yield curve control because frankly in the current environment, we’re talking about all the tools that could possibly be in the box,” Bailey told the Financial Times’ Global Boardroom event.

“I must say at the moment if you look at the situation in the UK, there isn’t a great call, I think at the moment, for doing more yield curve control at the short end .. So I don’t think it’s something that I would see frankly a great need for at the moment.” (Reporting by Andy Bruce Writing by William Schomberg)