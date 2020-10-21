UK on cusp of raising COVID-19 tier in South Yorkshire

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The British government is “on the cusp” of agreeing a deal with local leaders in Sheffield and South Yorkshire that will see the COVID-19 tier in the region raised to the highest level, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News on Wednesday.

“We have had very successful conversations (...) with the leaders of South Yorkshire,” he said. “Again there’s a serious situation there.” (Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)