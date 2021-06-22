Britain working on allowing holidays for vaccinated Britons

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Britain is working on plans to open up travel for the fully vaccinated and restore other freedoms but they are not ready yet, Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.

“We’re working on plans to essentially allow the vaccine to bring back some of the freedoms that have had to be restricted to keep people safe,” Hancock told Sky News.

Asked whether people could expect to have a family holiday, Hancock said: “We’ll get there when it’s safe to do so... but of course we do want to get those freedoms back.”

“When I’m in a position to be able to say something more concrete, then we will do, but it is absolutely something we’re working on, it’s something I want to see,” he added. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Alistair Smout)