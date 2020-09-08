CORRECTED-Sept. 7-Seven Greek islands added to English quarantine list

(Corrects Sept. 7 story to show changes apply to arrivals into England only, not all of Britain)

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - England said it would add seven Greek islands to its quarantine list from Wednesday morning, announcing that better access to data meant it could decide rules on an island-by-island basis.

The islands affected are: Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakynthos.

The new restrictions, which mean anyone arriving from those islands into England must quarantine for 14 days, will apply from 0300 GMT on Wednesday. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey)