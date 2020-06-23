FACTBOX-UK's pubs and restaurants react as England green lights reopening

June 23 (Reuters) - England’s pubs, restaurants and hotels will be allowed to re-open on July 4, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, easing coronavirus measures that had all but shut the economy.

Johnson also relaxed the rule on social distancing from two metres to one metre, with mitigation such as wearing of masks and the use of protective screens.

Here’s how some British pubs and restaurant operators, hotels and cinemas owners reacted:

WETHERSPOONS

Chairman Tim Martin said the pub operator was “extremely pleased” about the reopening, and that the company will discuss the precise government proposals with its pub managers and staff.

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS

The pub and restaurant owner said safety measures were at the forefront of its reopening preparations for July 4 and that the new social distancing guideline will allow it to more effectively plan how to operate its sites.

ROCCO FORTE HOTELS

Chairman Rocco Forte said “it’s no good just reducing the social distancing rule” and that the government needed to lift quarantine rules. He added that his luxury hotels rely on international travellers, leaving him unable to reopen his UK hotels.

CINEWORLD

The world’s second-largest cinema operator reiterated its safety measures which include staggering film timings to avoid crowds, arranging cinemas to promote social distancing, setting up additional hand sanitising stations and an advanced cleaning programme. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)