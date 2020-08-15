Healthcare
August 15, 2020 / 9:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Public Health England to be scrapped and replaced by new body - Telegraph

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce that Public Health England (PHE) will be scrapped and replaced by a new body specifically designed to protect England against a pandemic by early next month, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

Hancock will announce a merger of the pandemic response work of PHE with NHS test and trace into a new body, called the National Institute for Health Protection, the newspaper said bit.ly/3fZLmE6. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

